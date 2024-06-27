|
27.06.2024 13:59:35
EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Stefan Weber, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
|via Antonio Meucci 3
|20091 Bresso
|Italy
|Internet:
|www.newron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
92717 27.06.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.mehr Nachrichten
|
13:59
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Stefan Weber, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:59
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Stefan Weber, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Börse Zürich: SPI zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Handel in Zürich: SPI zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SPI verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Dr. Ulrich Köstlin, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.06.24
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Dr. Ulrich Köstlin, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.06.24
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Dr. Ulrich Köstlin, buy (EQS Group)