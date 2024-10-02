02.10.2024 17:58:25

EQS-DD: NFON AG: Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2024 / 17:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schuhbauer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.80 EUR 1885000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.80 EUR 1885000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Zielstattstr. 36
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94593  02.10.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2000939&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NFON AGmehr Nachrichten