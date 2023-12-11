EQS-DD: NFON AG: Patrik Heider, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.12.2023 / 08:06 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Patrik Last name(s): Heider





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NFON AG

b) LEI

391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0N4N52





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.10 EUR 12488.90 EUR



6.92 EUR 4020.52 EUR



6.94 EUR 6940.00 EUR



6.88 EUR 10320.00 EUR



6.86 EUR 1097.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.9734 EUR 34867.0200 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





