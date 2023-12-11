Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.12.2023 08:06:47

EQS-DD: NFON AG: Patrik Heider, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2023 / 08:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Patrik
Last name(s): Heider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
7.10 EUR 12488.90 EUR
6.92 EUR 4020.52 EUR
6.94 EUR 6940.00 EUR
6.88 EUR 10320.00 EUR
6.86 EUR 1097.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.9734 EUR 34867.0200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


11.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87895  11.12.2023 CET/CEST



