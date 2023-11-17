EQS-DD: Noratis AG: Igor Christian Bugarski, sell

17.11.2023 15:16:49

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Igor Christian
Last name(s): Bugarski

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Noratis AG

5299008X879D2BX3QP14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4

Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

17/11/2023; UTC+1

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Internet: www.noratis.de



 
