EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Kai Winkelmann, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Kai
Last name(s): Winkelmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: CFO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
27.10 EUR 12520.20 EUR
27.20 EUR 1088.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 5087.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.21 EUR 18695.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Internet: www.pyrum.net



 
