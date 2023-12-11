EQS-DD: Semodu AG: SEMODU INVESTMENTS Limited, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.12.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: SEMODU INVESTMENTS Limited





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Simone Last name(s): Talmon l'Armée Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Semodu AG

b) LEI

391200LRM27ZVXCQ2G86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS6H7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.80 EUR 54000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.8000 EUR 54000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





