11.12.2023 14:00:48

EQS-DD: Semodu AG: SEMODU INVESTMENTS Limited, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: SEMODU INVESTMENTS Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Simone
Last name(s): Talmon l'Armée
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Semodu AG

b) LEI
391200LRM27ZVXCQ2G86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS6H7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.80 EUR 54000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.8000 EUR 54000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


11.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Semodu AG
Maximilianstraße 2
80539 München
Germany
Internet: https://semodu.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




87907  11.12.2023 CET/CEST



