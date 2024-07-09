09.07.2024 17:05:21

EQS-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG: Peter Lauterbach, Acquisition of 5,000 shares in SPORTTOTAL AG by exercising subscription rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.07.2024 / 17:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Lauterbach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SPORTTOTAL AG

b) LEI
529900BNCVTTQVX7D294 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 5,000 shares in SPORTTOTAL AG by exercising subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 5000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 5000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


09.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92877  09.07.2024 CET/CEST



