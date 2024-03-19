EQS-DD: SynBiotic SE: Frank Otto, Granting of 86,465 subscription rights as part of the rights issue of a 6% convertible bond March 2024/2025.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.03.2024 / 13:21 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Otto





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Amendment

Addition of the ISIN

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SynBiotic SE

b) LEI

48510041U2G1IWA3R418

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A4BGGB0





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 86,465 subscription rights as part of the rights issue of a 6% convertible bond March 2024/2025.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

11/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





