14.03.2024 11:05:49

EQS-DD: SynBiotic SE: Frank Otto, Transfer of 12,000 shares as part of an equalisation agreement on claims under the law of obligations.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2024 / 11:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Otto

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SynBiotic SE

b) LEI
48510041U2G1IWA3R418 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5A59

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of 12,000 shares as part of an equalisation agreement on claims under the law of obligations.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
09/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


14.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SynBiotic SE
Münsterstr. 336
40470 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.synbiotic.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




90225  14.03.2024 CET/CEST



