Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 14:08:00

EQS-DD: SynBiotic SE: HempConsult GmbH, Granting of 422,100 subscription rights as part of the issue of a convertible bond.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2024 / 14:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: HempConsult GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Kruse
Position: Geschäftsführender Direktor

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SynBiotic SE

b) LEI
48510041U2G1IWA3R418 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A4BGGB0

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 422,100 subscription rights as part of the issue of a convertible bond.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0000 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
11/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


14.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SynBiotic SE
Münsterstr. 336
40470 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.synbiotic.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




90237  14.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1859129&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SynBiotic SEmehr Nachrichten