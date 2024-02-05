05.02.2024 11:41:47

EQS-DD: The NAGA Group AG: AJA Invest GmbH , buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.02.2024 / 11:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AJA Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Luecke
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The NAGA Group AG

b) LEI
529900H6SZC36ZDAUU68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161NR7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.70 EUR 24500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.70 EUR 24500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


05.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Hohe Bleichen 12
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.naga.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




89331  05.02.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1830361&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Naga Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Naga Group AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Naga Group AG 0,70 2,34% The Naga Group AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX startet stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt legt am Montag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt derweil um die Nulllinie. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen