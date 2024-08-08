|
08.08.2024 09:00:22
EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
93411 08.08.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Platform Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.24
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.08.24
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, buy (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Übernahme der Luxusplattform Winkelstraat, Niederlande (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the luxury platform Winkelstraat, The Netherlands (EQS Group)
|
26.07.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: ODDO BHF nimmt Research Coverage mit OUTPERFORM-Empfehlung und einem Kursziel von EUR 12,50 auf (EQS Group)
|
26.07.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: ODDO BHF initiates Research Coverage with OUTPERFORM recommendation and price target of EUR 12.50 (EQS Group)