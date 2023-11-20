Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**

20.11.2023 08:36:50

EQS-DD: VARTA AG: Gabriele Hald, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.11.2023 / 08:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Gabriele
Last name(s): Hald

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Hald
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.31 EUR 97048.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.31 EUR 97048.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87379  20.11.2023 CET/CEST



