EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Perbamed Invest GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.01.2024 / 12:06 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Perbamed Invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Perbandt Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI

894500XR05MYCVCCR171

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3MQR65





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.8000 EUR 3420.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.8000 EUR 3420.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Hamburg MIC: XHAM





