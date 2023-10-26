EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, buy

26.10.2023 18:42:45

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
2.7800 EUR 1390.0000 EUR
2.7400 EUR 548.0000 EUR
2.8000 EUR 2800.0000 EUR
2.7800 EUR 1390.0000 EUR
2.7800 EUR 556.0000 EUR
2.7800 EUR 556.0000 EUR
2.7400 EUR 274.0000 EUR
2.9000 EUR 3480.0000 EUR
2.9000 EUR 725.0000 EUR
2.7600 EUR 552.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.8209 EUR 12271.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Hamburg
MIC: XHAM


Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Flensburger Straße 18
25421 Pinneberg
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
