EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
3.8000 EUR 3800.0000 EUR
4.0200 EUR 1005.0000 EUR
4.1000 EUR 943.0000 EUR
4.4000 EUR 2200.0000 EUR
4.3600 EUR 2180.0000 EUR
3.9600 EUR 1584.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.0667 EUR 11712.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Dusseldorf
MIC: XDUS


Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Flensburger Straße 18
25421 Pinneberg
Germany
https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
