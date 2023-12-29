EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.12.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Perbandt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI

894500XR05MYCVCCR171

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3MQR65





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.8000 EUR 3800.0000 EUR



4.0200 EUR 1005.0000 EUR



4.1000 EUR 943.0000 EUR



4.4000 EUR 2200.0000 EUR



4.3600 EUR 2180.0000 EUR



3.9600 EUR 1584.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



4.0667 EUR 11712.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Dusseldorf MIC: XDUS





