29.12.2023 14:30:59

EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















































Price(s) Volume(s)
2.4200 EUR 363.0000 EUR
2.2400 EUR 3360.0000 EUR
2.5000 EUR 16825.0000 EUR
3.2000 EUR 6400.0000 EUR
4.1000 EUR 4100.0000 EUR
3.8000 EUR 2546.0000 EUR
3.8000 EUR 3800.0000 EUR
4.7000 EUR 2679.0000 EUR
4.7000 EUR 470.0000 EUR
4.7000 EUR 2820.0000 EUR
4.7000 EUR 940.0000 EUR
4.7000 EUR 2491.0000 EUR
4.7000 EUR 2820.0000 EUR
4.3000 EUR 4300.0000 EUR
4.3000 EUR 2150.0000 EUR
4.2000 EUR 2100.0000 EUR
3.9000 EUR 5850.0000 EUR
4.7000 EUR 2350.0000 EUR
4.3000 EUR 1290.0000 EUR
3.9000 EUR 3900.0000 EUR
4.3000 EUR 860.0000 EUR
4.3000 EUR 430.0000 EUR
4.8000 EUR 2400.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.4595 EUR 75244.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Hamburg
MIC: XHAM


29.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Flensburger Straße 18
25421 Pinneberg
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




88387  29.12.2023 CET/CEST



