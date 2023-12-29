EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.12.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Perbandt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI

894500XR05MYCVCCR171

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3MQR65





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.4200 EUR 363.0000 EUR



2.2400 EUR 3360.0000 EUR



2.5000 EUR 16825.0000 EUR



3.2000 EUR 6400.0000 EUR



4.1000 EUR 4100.0000 EUR



3.8000 EUR 2546.0000 EUR



3.8000 EUR 3800.0000 EUR



4.7000 EUR 2679.0000 EUR



4.7000 EUR 470.0000 EUR



4.7000 EUR 2820.0000 EUR



4.7000 EUR 940.0000 EUR



4.7000 EUR 2491.0000 EUR



4.7000 EUR 2820.0000 EUR



4.3000 EUR 4300.0000 EUR



4.3000 EUR 2150.0000 EUR



4.2000 EUR 2100.0000 EUR



3.9000 EUR 5850.0000 EUR



4.7000 EUR 2350.0000 EUR



4.3000 EUR 1290.0000 EUR



3.9000 EUR 3900.0000 EUR



4.3000 EUR 860.0000 EUR



4.3000 EUR 430.0000 EUR



4.8000 EUR 2400.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.4595 EUR 75244.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

22/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Hamburg MIC: XHAM





