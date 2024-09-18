EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Peter Steiner, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.09.2024 / 17:05 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Steiner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ZEAL241





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



33.7000 EUR 11387.89 EUR



34.0000 EUR 4363.09 EUR



33.9000 EUR 1087.51 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



33.7901 EUR 16838.4900 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





