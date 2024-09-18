EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Peter Steiner, buy

18.09.2024 17:22:16

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Steiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
34.2000 EUR 25517.40 EUR
33.8000 EUR 8090.84 EUR
33.7000 EUR 550.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
34.0963 EUR 34158.9400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de



 
