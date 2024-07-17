EQS-News: 100 million e-prescriptions issued in CGM's German practice software systems

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

100 million e-prescriptions issued in CGM's German practice software systems



17.07.2024 / 10:07 CET/CEST

Koblenz - 100 million e-prescriptions have been issued in the German ambulatory information systems supplied by CompuGroup Medical (CGM). CGM is thus the first practice software provider to exceed this mark. More than 32 percent of all e-prescriptions generated in German medical practices are processed via CGM's systems.

“100 million e-prescriptions via CGM systems speaks for itself: CGM processes by far the highest number of e-prescriptions in Germany in its ambulatory information systems. We thus guarantee the practical usability of a central application in the digitized healthcare system. This corresponds to our core understanding as a reliable partner at the side of doctors and their practice teams”, says Dr. Ulrich Thomé, Managing Director Ambulatory Information Systems DACH at CGM.

“In recent months, CGM has also significantly optimized the availability of service and support for its ambulatory information systems in Germany. 80 percent of our customers receive qualified support on the phone in less than 30 seconds”, Dr. Thomé continues. CGM also offers free training courses for doctors, medical assistants (German acronym: MFA) and trainees, which are in great demand. At the so-called MFA Days, CGM provided 1,200 participants with in-depth knowledge about the practice software and presented new functions in four half-day training sessions.

e-prescription has become the standard in Germany: According to gematik, a total of over 280 million e-prescriptions have now been redeemed. At peak times, up to 2.4 million digital prescriptions are issued every day, according to gematik. More than 84,000 medical facilities issue e-prescriptions and over 17,000 pharmacies redeem e-prescriptions.