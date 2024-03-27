|
EQS-News: 2023 financial year: ElringKlinger records improved earnings and high nomination volume for e-mobility applications
EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
2023 financial year: ElringKlinger records improved earnings and high nomination volume for e-mobility applications
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), March 27, 2024 +++ ElringKlinger AG today published its results for the 2023 financial year. In the financial year just ended, the Group managed to increase revenue by 2.7% to EUR 1,847.1 million (2022: EUR 1,798.4 million). In organic terms, revenue growth amounted to as much as 4.6%.
Revenue growth primarily in Europe and North America
Adjusted EBIT margin at upper end of guidance
"Our earnings performance in the financial year just ended was encouraging, and we continued to drive our transformation forward in a determined manner on the basis of our Group strategy. Against the backdrop of a challenging market environment, our wide-ranging product portfolio proved to be a key factor in our success," said Thomas Jessulat, CEO of ElringKlinger AG. "Overall, ElringKlinger currently finds itself in a very good position . This will be driven in particular by the high volume of nominations that ElringKlinger received for e-mobility applications in 2023."
Among these was ElringKlinger’s large-scale series nomination from the BMW Group that covers cell contacting systems for the car manufacturer’s "Neue Klasse" ("New Class"). EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies, which is fully consolidated in the Group, also secured orders with a volume in the mid triple-digit million euro range. These include bipolar plates, stacks for cruise ships, and stack components for electrolyzers. In addition, there were orders for battery housings and housing components placed by a global Tier 1 supplier and an international battery manufacturer.
Strong operating free cash flow
Dividend proposal of EUR 0.15 per share
Guidance 2024: projections for slight organic revenue growth and adjusted EBIT margin of around 5%
Furthermore, ElringKlinger intends to maintain its approach of strict cost discipline in the current financial year while preparations are being made for the production ramp-up of further series nominations. Overall, the Group is forecasting adjusted EBIT of around 5% of its revenue for the current 2024 financial year. In the medium term (3 to 5 years), ElringKlinger expects an adjusted EBIT margin of around 7% of Group revenue.
The 2023 annual report is available online at:
We were among the frontrunners when it came to positioning ourselves as a specialist in the field of e-mobility – with pioneering battery and fuel cell technology, electric drive units, and associated components and assemblies, such as plastic housings, and punched and formed metal parts.
Customized lightweight components engineered by ElringKlinger can be used throughout the entire vehicle; they deliver tangible benefits in terms of weight reduction, efficiency, and functional integration, especially in e-mobility applications.
We offer specifically adapted sealing systems, thermal, and acoustic shielding parts, and dynamic drive components for a wide range of applications and for any type of drive technology. Additionally, we serve the aftermarket in more than 140 countries with an extensive range of spare parts.
This is complemented by state-of-the-art tooling technology and products made from high-performance plastics – tailored to the requirements of the automotive industry and other sectors. Building on our excellence in the field of components and systems, we are also maintaining our forward momentum in the non-automotive sector.
These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,600 people employed within the ElringKlinger Group. Operating at more than 40 sites worldwide, ElringKlinger has established a global presence and is closely aligned with its customers in all major automotive regions.
