EQS-News: A subsidiary of Netfonds AG acquires further fund initiators, as well as a Swiss fund manager. Additional annual EBITDA of EUR 1.30 million expected.

EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Takeover

A subsidiary of Netfonds AG acquires further fund initiators, as well as a Swiss fund manager. Additional annual EBITDA of EUR 1.30 million expected.



28.10.2025 / 08:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE



A subsidiary of Netfonds AG acquires further fund initiators, as well as a Swiss fund manager. Additional annual EBITDA of EUR 1.30 million expected.



Hamburg, October 28, 2025 – GSR GmbH, a subsidiary of Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), has signed purchase agreements for the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in two fund initiators.



In addition, a Swiss fund initiator, who is licensed as a portfolio manager in Switzerland, was acquired. This will enable the Netfonds Group to be actively represented in Switzerland in the future and, among other things, to provide the affiliated fund advisors with sales access to Switzerland.



The agreed purchase prices correspond to the valuation multiples for portfolio acquisitions communicated by Netfonds. Confidentiality was agreed upon regarding the exact amount. This acquisition increases the fund volume administered by GSR by over EUR 180 million to a total of more than EUR 650 million. With these acquisitions, the Hamburg-based Netfonds Group consistently continues its growth strategy, which includes organic growth as well as acquisitions of investment and insurance portfolios.



The acquisition is financed by equity and funds from the bond issued in December 2024.



_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________



Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________



Contact

Netfonds AG

Heidenkampsweg 73

20097 Hamburg

Germany



Press Contact

Philip Angrabeit

Tel.: +49 40 822 267 142

Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.de



About the Netfonds Group

The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Nenfonds customers thus benefit from one of the most advanced software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the consulting process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific consulting. Netfonds AG shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA. – GSR GmbH, a subsidiary of Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), has signed purchase agreements for the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in two fund initiators.In addition, a Swiss fund initiator, who is licensed as a portfolio manager in Switzerland, was acquired. This will enable the Netfonds Group to be actively represented in Switzerland in the future and, among other things, to provide the affiliated fund advisors with sales access to Switzerland.The agreed purchase prices correspond to the valuation multiples for portfolio acquisitions communicated by Netfonds. Confidentiality was agreed upon regarding the exact amount. This acquisition increases the fund volume administered by GSR by over EUR 180 million to a total of more than EUR 650 million. With these acquisitions, the Hamburg-based Netfonds Group consistently continues its growth strategy, which includes organic growth as well as acquisitions of investment and insurance portfolios.The acquisition is financed by equity and funds from the bond issued in December 2024._________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.netfonds.de and www.netfonds-group.com _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Netfonds AGHeidenkampsweg 7320097 HamburgGermanyPhilip AngrabeitTel.: +49 40 822 267 142Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.deThe Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Nenfonds customers thus benefit from one of the most advanced software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the consulting process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific consulting. Netfonds AG shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.

28.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News