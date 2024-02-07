EQS-News: Abivax appoints Ana Sharma as Vice President, Global Head of Quality

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Personnel

Abivax appoints Ana Sharma as Vice President, Global Head of Quality



07.02.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Abivax appoints Ana Sharma as Vice President, Global Head of Quality

PARIS, France, February 7, 2024, 8:30 a.m. CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Ana Sharma as Vice President, Global Head of Quality. Ms. Sharma brings over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has a strong track record in quality and GxP compliance. She has helped bring over 30 drugs to market across multiple therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology and immunology. She has experience managing large international teams and regulatory authority interactions and inspections worldwide.

Marc de Garidel, Chief Executive Officer of Abivax, says: “I am glad Ana joins our team with her extensive experience in research and development quality assurance in the biopharmaceutical sector. Her expertise will be crucial to ensure the smooth conduct of our ongoing and planned clinical studies and the subsequent applications for market authorizations.”

Ana Sharma, Vice President, Global Head of Quality of Abivax, states: “With the Phase 3 ABTECT clinical program ongoing, I am excited to take charge of all GxP quality related aspects and requirements to advance the lead drug candidate obefazimod towards the market. If approved, it would be available to many patients who are in need of safe and long-term efficacious therapeutic options for chronic inflammatory diseases.”

Ana Sharma joined Abivax from Takeda, where she held the position of Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development Clinical Quality Assurance. Previously, she worked for Novartis, Amgen and Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center where she occupied different quality positions with increasing levels of responsibility. Ms. Sharma is focused on patient safety, patient rights and patient well-being, as well as data integrity, product quality, data privacy and regulatory compliance. She holds a Master of Public Health, Epidemiology and Biostatistics from Boston University, MA, US.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the US, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX.



Contacts:

Abivax Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 60 69 63 Abivax Investor Relations

Patrick Malloy

patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+1 847 987 4878



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company’s business and financial objectives. Words such as “design,” “expect,” “forward,” “future,” “potential,” “plan,” “project” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Abivax’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel). These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.