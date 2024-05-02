EQS-News: ABO Wind: Green bond successfully placed

EQS-News: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

ABO Wind: Green bond successfully placed



02.05.2024

ABO Wind AG has successfully placed its 2024/2029 bond (ISIN: DE000A3829F5, WKN: A3829F). The Green Bond met with great interest from institutional investors and asset managers as well as private investors and was significantly oversubscribed at the original target volume of 50 million euros. The company has decided to increase the volume by 15 million euros and issue 65 million euros. The annual interest rate was set at 7.75 % p.a. and will be paid semi-annually in arrears on 8 May and 8 November of each year, for the first time on 8 November 2024.

The offer consisted of a public offer in Luxembourg and Germany via the subscription functionality DirectPlace of Deutsche Börse AG, a public offer in Germany, Luxembourg and Austria via the website of ABO Wind as well as a private placement in Germany and selected other countries.

Due to the increase in the issue volume, all subscription orders submitted as part of the public offer via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse (DirectPlace) could be fully allocated up to a volume of 50,000 euros. Subscription orders via the subscription functionality with a volume of more than 50,000 euros were allocated at 80% (but at least 50,000 euros and rounded down to the nearest thousand). Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment (Open Market) is scheduled for 8 May 2024. Trading on terms of issue on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be possible from 3 May 2024.

“We are delighted with the great interest shown by investors in our Green Bond and would like to thank them for the trust they have placed in us," says CFO Alexander Reinicke, adding: "We can now use the funds to drive forward our growth strategy and make an increasing contribution to the energy transition and climate protection.”

The net proceeds from the bond issue in the amount of around 62.5 million euros will be used to finance current and future renewable energy and storage projects. In accordance with ABO Wind's framework for Green Bonds, the funds will be invested in the development and construction of wind and solar parks as well as battery storage systems (individually and in combination). As the Second Party Opinion of the expert imug rating also confirms, the planned and documented use of fund for the bond is in line with the guidelines of the Green Bond Principles issued by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

The transaction was supported by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG as Sole Global Coordinator and together with M.M. Warburg as Joint Bookrunner, Noerr PartGmbB as Legal Advisor and IR.on AG as Communications Advisor.

