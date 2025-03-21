EQS-News: Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) Signs Letter of Intent to Merge with Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (EVCO), Paving the Way for a Nasdaq Listing

EQS-News: Diamond Creek Water LLC. / Key word(s): Financial

Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) Signs Letter of Intent to Merge with Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (EVCO), Paving the Way for a Nasdaq Listing



21.03.2025

NEW YORK, NY - March 21, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (EVCO) for a business combination that would result in ASII becoming a publicly traded company on Nasdaq.

This proposed transaction aligns with ASII’s long-term growth strategy, providing access to additional capital markets, accelerating acquisition plans, and enhancing shareholder value. Under the terms of the LOI, EVCO will acquire 100% of ASII in a share exchange transaction, with ASII shareholders expected to own approximately 70% of the combined entity upon completion. The transaction will not require a reverse stock split of ASII’s common stock, as all currently issued and outstanding stock will be exchanged into EVCO stock once the merger is complete.

The business combination takes place against a shifting SPAC environment, where many firms have struggled to find suitable merger candidates, leading some to delist from major exchanges and transition to the OTC market. This changing landscape has led to reduced deal fees and lower expectations, presenting an opportunity for smaller companies like ASII to list on Nasdaq with a more cost-effective structure.

“In our opinion, a Nasdaq listing will absolutely unleash shareholder value,” said Eduardo Brito, CEO of Accredited Solutions, Inc. “The enhanced visibility, credibility, and access to institutional investors will allow us to secure significantly cheaper capital. With lower financing costs, we can accelerate our acquisition strategy and scale ASII’s growth much faster than currently possible. This is a transformational step for our company and its investors.”

“We look forward to working with EVCO’s current management team to pull all combined resources into building a great company,” Brito added. “During the negotiation process, we’ve gotten to realize that EVCO’s current management will be an incredibly synergistic partnership in our new future together. We are confident that this transaction will move forward successfully and position ASII for long-term growth.”

The parties anticipate finalizing a definitive merger agreement within the next 30 days, with a targeted closing within 150 days, subject to customary approvals and conditions.

About Accredited Solutions, Inc.

Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) is a technology-focused holding company dedicated to acquiring and growing businesses in fintech, blockchain, and digital assets. Through strategic investments and acquisitions, the Company aims to provide long-term value to its shareholders and advance the future of digital financial services.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (EVCO)

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) focused on identifying and merging with high-potential technology and fintech firms. EVCO is committed to facilitating transactions that unlock shareholder value while ensuring long-term success for its merger partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s expectations regarding future performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Accredited Solutions, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release.

