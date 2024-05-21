EQS-News: Ad Hoc Announcement pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules of 21.05.2024 - Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Ad Hoc Announcement pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules of 21.05.2024 - Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024



Huenenberg, 21 May 2024 – We are pleased to announce that our 2024 EGM will take place

at 10:00 am on 12 June, 2024, at ESGTI’s registered offices in Huenenberg and via video conference.



The official invitation and agenda, registration forms and voting instructions can all be found

in our download center under the General Meetings section.



At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors will propose to the shareholders

in particular that the current share capital of CHF 40,537,175.64 be split into 155,912,214 new

registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.26 each (6 for 1 share split).



The Board of Directors is also proposing to the shareholders that the existing authorized capital be cancelled and that

a capital band and conditional capital be created. In addition, a general revision of the Articles of Association is to be carried out, whereby the necessary adjustments will be made in accordance with the new company law that came into force on 1 January 2023.



Contact

Andreas R. Bihrer, President of the Board of Directors

Email: general-meeting@esgti.com, Tel.: +41 41 500 19 60



About ESGTI Ltd.

ESGTI AG is an investment company based in Switzerland. Founded in 2009, the company invests based on ESG principles. The shares of ESGTI AG (ISIN: CH0298294981) have been listed on the BX Swiss since 1 October 2021.

