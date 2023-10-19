Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.10.2023 09:13:27

EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: Successful squeeze-out at ADLER Real Estate AG

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Adler Group S.A.: Successful squeeze-out at ADLER Real Estate AG

19.10.2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Successful squeeze-out at ADLER Real Estate AG

  • Resolution to transfer the shares entered in the commercial register
  • Minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate AG to receive EUR 8.76 per share
  • Delisting of ADLER Real Estate AG expected

 

Luxembourg/Berlin, 19 October 2023 - The competent local court in Berlin entered the resolution on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate AG to Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") as the majority shareholder in the commercial register. The corresponding resolution of the Annual General Meeting of ADLER Real Estate AG of 28 April 2023 has thus become effective. The entry was made possible after the competent Superior Court in Berlin determined in a release procedure („Freigabeverfahren”) that the pending actions for avoidance do not prevent the entry.

 

The minority shareholders are entitled to an appropriate cash compensation for the transfer of their shares, which was set at EUR 8.76 per share of ADLER Real Estate AG which was resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting. The cash compensation will be paid out promptly in exchange for the shares being derecognised. Quirin Privatbank AG, Berlin, has assumed the guarantee for this.

 

Adler Group expects the revocation of the admission of the shares of ADLER Real Estate AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to take place promptly. This is a further step in the simplification of the Adler Group's corporate structure announced in spring 2022.

 

Investor Relations:

 

T +352 203 342 10

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

 

 

 


19.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1752309

 
End of News EQS News Service

1752309  19.10.2023 CET/CEST

