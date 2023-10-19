EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.: Successful squeeze-out at ADLER Real Estate AG

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

Adler Group S.A.: Successful squeeze-out at ADLER Real Estate AG



19.10.2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST

Successful squeeze-out at ADLER Real Estate AG

Resolution to transfer the shares entered in the commercial register

Minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate AG to receive EUR 8.76 per share

Delisting of ADLER Real Estate AG expected

Luxembourg/Berlin, 19 October 2023 - The competent local court in Berlin entered the resolution on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate AG to Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") as the majority shareholder in the commercial register. The corresponding resolution of the Annual General Meeting of ADLER Real Estate AG of 28 April 2023 has thus become effective. The entry was made possible after the competent Superior Court in Berlin determined in a release procedure („Freigabeverfahren”) that the pending actions for avoidance do not prevent the entry.

The minority shareholders are entitled to an appropriate cash compensation for the transfer of their shares, which was set at EUR 8.76 per share of ADLER Real Estate AG which was resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting. The cash compensation will be paid out promptly in exchange for the shares being derecognised. Quirin Privatbank AG, Berlin, has assumed the guarantee for this.

Adler Group expects the revocation of the admission of the shares of ADLER Real Estate AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to take place promptly. This is a further step in the simplification of the Adler Group's corporate structure announced in spring 2022.

