EQS-News: ADS-TEC Energy and Porsche sign worldwide service agreement

ADS-TEC Energy, manufacturer of ultra-fast charging systems, is now the recommended and preferred service partner for all Porsche centers in Europe and North America.

The agreement includes remote services, diagnostics, and on-site support.

Usage data from ADS-TEC Energy’s ultra-fast charging station ChargeBox continually improves the charging experience for customers to enable optimal usability and the highest performance over time.



Nürtingen, Germany, 23 May 2024 – ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) has entered into a service partnership with Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. With the signing of the agreement, ADS-TEC Energy, the developer and manufacturer of ultra-fast charging systems, becomes the recommended service provider for the charging platforms.

ADS-TEC Energy will provide services using its infrastructure and personnel on-site in Europe and North America. Approximately 500 Porsche centers in Europe, the USA and Canada are already charging their portfolio of EVs using ADS-TEC Energy’s ChargeBox. Increasingly, Porsche dealerships are also offering their customers the convenience of fast charging using ChargeBox.

"The strengthening and deepening of our cooperation with Porsche, through this comprehensive international service partnership in Europe and North America, is a valuable vote of confidence in us," says Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. "This long-term cooperation offers significant advantages to both sides, taking advantage of the reliable, high-performance of our fast-charging systems. High charging power and availability are important for EV drivers as we advance the transition to electric mobility."

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on Nasdaq (“ADS-TEC Energy”), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany (“ADSE GM”) and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH (“ADSE US” and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, “ADSE”). Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was most recently nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the German Future Prize and elevated to the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

More information: www.ads-tec-energy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our financial outlook for 2024, our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine; macroeconomic trends including changes in Inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy; our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under “Item 3. Key Information – 3.D. Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2024, which is available on our website at https://www.ads-tec-energy.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

