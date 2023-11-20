|
EQS-News: Akribion Genomics receives the Hessian Founder Award for its innovative approach to a new cancer therapy
Akribion Genomics receives the Hessian Founder Award for its innovative approach to a new cancer therapy
About Akribion Genomics
As a brand name of BRAIN Biotech AG, Akribion Genomics focuses on developing groundbreaking CRISPR nucleases into a new class of genetics-based cancer therapies and advanced genome editing tools, powered by the BRAIN Biotech Group BioIncubator. Akribion Genomics’ flexible CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform features distinct technology families (G-dases®) with broad application in Industrial Biotechnology and Agriculture, and offers a groundbreaking technological advantage for therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.
Akribion Genomics is committed to using its technology with high ethical standards to improve products, processes and medical treatments. Its goal is to develop new treatment approaches in oncology by employing novel CRISPR technology that allows targeted cell depletion using RNA biomarkers. In addition, access to advanced CRISPR genome editing technology with freedom-to-operate will be made more feasible.
Akribion Genomics is a spin-off in founding of BRAIN Biotech AG, a renowned international group of companies providing innovative biobased products and solutions to industry.
For additional information, please visit www.akribion-genomics.com and LinkedIn
About BRAIN Biotech
BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions such as enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains, natural compounds and biotechnological solutions for more sustainable industrial processes. The company focuses on the fields of nutrition, health and environment.
BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group. The Group's business activities are divided into three segments: The BioProducts segment comprises the product business with specialty enzymes and other proteins, for which the Group operates fermentation facilities in the United Kingdom and production facilities in continental Europe and the United States. The BioScience segment offers research-intensive custom solutions based on enzyme technology, strain development, bioprocess development and natural product screening. The BioIncubator segment conducts its own R&D projects or those initiated with partners with high value-added potential. A particularly promising incubator project is the development of the Company's own CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform, which is currently being established and expanded by Akribion Genomics (in foundation planning).
Through its own R&D activities, BRAIN Biotech Group is continuously expanding its product portfolio in the field of specialty enzymes and small molecules. The latter are the starting point for screenings, e.g. for novel drug candidates for pharmaceutical applications.
BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (ticker symbol: BNN; securities identification number: ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs approximately 330 people and generated revenues of EUR 49.5 million in the fiscal year 2021/22.
For more information, please visit: https://www.brain-biotech.com, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management.
Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors.
BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
