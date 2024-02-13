|
13.02.2024 09:59:40
EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group becomes leasing partner for Kia dealers in Germany
EQS-News: Allane SE
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Pullach, 13 February 2024 – The Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, and Kia Deutschland GmbH ("Kia") are establishing a strategic cooperation. With the 'KIA Leasing' brand, Kia partners can now work closely with Allane as a leasing partner and offer their customers customized leasing products on site. Following an extensive pilot phase, 'KIA Leasing' is now available for almost all Kia dealers.
In close cooperation with Kia Germany, 'KIA Leasing' offers both pure vehicle leasing and a wide range of associated services. As part of the cooperation, leasing is viewed holistically and also includes the return and marketing of vehicles at the end of the leasing term. The Kia dealership generally has the option of purchasing the leased vehicles at the end of the contract term and can thus optimize its used vehicle business in a targeted manner.
Thomas Djuren, Managing Director of Kia Deutschland GmbH: "The sale of vehicles together with a leasing product offers a major advantage, particularly with regard to our electrification strategy: the customer can test the entry into electromobility. In addition, they always drive the latest generation of vehicles. Dealers benefit from young used cars and our partners and we benefit equally from greater customer loyalty.“
Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "The expansion of Captive Leasing with the 'KIA Leasing' brand marks another milestone in our company's long-term growth strategy. We are very pleased that we can now fully take off with the 'KIA Leasing' brand and the network of Kia partners."
The cooperation with Kia is an integral part of the company's FAST LANE 27 strategy, which focuses on customer needs and aims to find customized digital solutions. Allane already offers dealers the opportunity to conclude leasing contracts largely digitally with the “Allease” portal. In addition, service modules such as maintenance packages can be integrated into the leasing contract with a single click. This allows Kia dealers to expand their product and service portfolio in a targeted manner. With "Allease", Allane is providing Kia dealers further growth opportunities.
About Allane Mobility Group:
Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.
Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.
With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.
https://allane-mobility-group.com/en
In the German market, where Kia started sales in 1993, the brand is represented by Kia Deutschland. The 100% Kia subsidiary based in Frankfurt am Main has more than doubled its sales since 2010. In 2023, 20.2 percent of Kia vehicles sold in Germany were already electric cars.
Also based in Frankfurt is Kia Europe, the mobility provider's European sales and marketing organization, which serves 39 markets. Every second Kia sold in Europe comes from European production: in Zilina, Slovakia, the company has been operating a state-of-the-art production facility with an annual capacity of 350,000 vehicles since 2006.
Since 2010, the brand has granted the 7-year Kia manufacturer's warranty (max. 150,000 km, in accordance with the applicable warranty conditions) for all new cars sold in Europe.
13.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allane SE
|Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
|82049 Pullach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 7080 81 610
|E-mail:
|ir@allane.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
|WKN:
|A0DPRE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1836077
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1836077 13.02.2024 CET/CEST
