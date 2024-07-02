EQS-News: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a strong majority

|
Cologne, 02 July 2024 – DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) held this year's Annual General Meeting in Cologne today, Tuesday. Many shareholders accepted the invitation and were informed by the Board of Management about the past financial year and the strategic plans for the future. The presence of the share capital was 85 %
The Management Board first reported on the past financial year, which presented the company with considerable challenges in the second half of the year. Despite this, the year ended with a profit.
In the second part of the presentation, the Management Board outlined the future direction of the company, which will ensure a broader basis for business activities by diversifying both the target markets and the company's products and activities.
Just in time for the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management was able to announce the first completed M&A transaction. A new operating subsidiary of DF AG's parent company, Vagabund Brauerei FB GmbH i. G., signed the purchase agreement for all assets of Vagabund Brauerei GmbH in Berlin. This means that a very popular craft beer brewery in Berlin is now part of DF Group. At the end of the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders were able to taste the first craft beer from Vagabund Brauerei.
All items on the agenda were approved by a large majority. Among other things, the actions of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board were approved, the authorisation to acquire treasury shares was renewed ahead of schedule and two amendments to the Articles of Association were approved to clarify factual matters.
Furthermore, KPMC Audit GmbH, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich, was elected as the new auditor, whose managing directors briefly introduced themselves at the meeting.
"We were very pleased that we were able to hold our Annual General Meeting here in Cologne again this year and that many shareholders accepted our invitation," commented CEO Dr Behrooz Abdolvand. "As every year, we as a company use this meeting not only to explain the past financial year to our shareholders, but also to present our strategy for the future. The many questions asked by our shareholders show a high level of interest in our company.
As always, you can find the detailed voting results on our website https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
DF Group is a finance company with the business areas of external trade finance, proprietary trading and M&A. It focuses on the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors. DF Group specialises in the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors. As a specialist in foreign trade finance with a focus on the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, we offer our customers the right product solution thanks to our extensive experience, our strong network and our comprehensive compliance expertise. Since 2023, DF Group has also acted as an independent trader of commodity products in the new Trading segment in compliance with the applicable compliance requirements. M&A activities have been part of DF Group's business areas since 2024.
