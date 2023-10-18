18.10.2023 10:48:02

EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Smartbroker Holding AG approves all agenda items

EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
Annual General Meeting of Smartbroker Holding AG approves all agenda items

18.10.2023 / 10:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of Smartbroker Holding AG approves all agenda items
 

  • Dohm Schmidt Janka Revision und Treuhand AG has been appointed as new auditor for the fiscal year 2023
  • Berlin lawyer Daniel Berger elected to the Supervisory Board
     

 Berlin, 18 October 2023

At yesterday's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Smartbroker Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) approved all agenda items with majorities of between 85.22% and 99.99%. 72.93% of the issued share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Among other items, the Annual General Meeting resolved with 99.99% of the votes cast to appoint Dohm Schmidt Janka Revision und Treuhand AG as auditors of the individual and consolidated annual financial statements for the 2023 financial year. In addition, Daniel Berger, a Berlin-based lawyer specializing in banking and capital markets law, has been elected to the Supervisory Board until the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge for the 2027 financial year. The shareholders also approved all other items on the agenda with clear majorities.

The detailed voting results have been available since yesterday evening on the Smartbroker Holding AG website at https://smartbroker-holding.de/hv.

 

About Smartbroker Group: 

The Smartbroker Group operates SMARTBROKER+ – a next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neobrokers. The Company's Transaction unit also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de. At the same time, the Group operates four high-reach stock exchange portals through Its Media unit that provide private investors with capital market information (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the Group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and maintains the largest financial community.

 

Press contact:
Felix Rentzsch
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721
Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de


Investor Relations contact:
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Mail: ir@smartbroker-holding.de


18.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
E-mail: info@smartbroker-holding.de
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1751797

 
End of News EQS News Service

1751797  18.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751797&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Smartbroker Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Smartbroker Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Smartbroker Holding AG 9,60 -0,41% Smartbroker Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Mittwoch etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stabil. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen