EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Smartbroker Holding AG approves all agenda items

Berlin, 18 October 2023
At yesterday's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Smartbroker Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) approved all agenda items with majorities of between 85.22% and 99.99%. 72.93% of the issued share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.
Among other items, the Annual General Meeting resolved with 99.99% of the votes cast to appoint Dohm Schmidt Janka Revision und Treuhand AG as auditors of the individual and consolidated annual financial statements for the 2023 financial year. In addition, Daniel Berger, a Berlin-based lawyer specializing in banking and capital markets law, has been elected to the Supervisory Board until the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge for the 2027 financial year. The shareholders also approved all other items on the agenda with clear majorities.
The detailed voting results have been available since yesterday evening on the Smartbroker Holding AG website at https://smartbroker-holding.de/hv.
About Smartbroker Group:
The Smartbroker Group operates SMARTBROKER+ – a next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neobrokers. The Company's Transaction unit also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de. At the same time, the Group operates four high-reach stock exchange portals through Its Media unit that provide private investors with capital market information (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the Group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and maintains the largest financial community.
