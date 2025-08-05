EQS-News: Artnet AG Reports Resilience and Strategic Innovation in 2024 Amidst Market Headwinds

EQS-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

Artnet AG Reports Resilience and Strategic Innovation in 2024 Amidst Market Headwinds



05.08.2025 / 21:30 CET/CEST

New York/ Berlin, August 5, 2025 — Artnet AG, the global leader in art market data, media, and digital transactions, today published its Annual Report for 2024, highlighting a year of resilience, innovation, and strategic transformation amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Despite significant headwinds in the global art market—marked by a 27% decline in fine art sales and persistent geopolitical and economic pressures—Artnet achieved stable performance metrics across its segments. The platform attracted over 30 million users and generated nearly 100 million pageviews, further cementing its position as the most visited platform in the art world. Artnet’s Price Database remains the most trusted and comprehensive archive of art market data with over 18 million auction results.

“In 2024, we stayed focused on our mission to build a transparent, efficient, and accessible art market,” said Jacob Pabst, CEO of Artnet AG. “Through disciplined cost management, continued product innovation, and strategic partnerships, we delivered meaningful progress while preparing the company for its next phase of growth.”

Key initiatives included the launch of Artnet’s Enterprise Data Services, enabling B2B clients to directly access raw market data via API, and the development of an AI-powered chatbot to transform interaction with auction data. Artnet’s Technology team delivered critical infrastructure upgrades, including a global user ID, modern UX redesigns, and seamless cross-platform experiences.

Artnet News maintained its dominance as the most-read publication in the art world, surpassing 96 million pageviews and achieving a 30% increase in Intelligence Report downloads. Despite media and marketplace revenue declines of 3.7% and 3.4% respectively, the company executed over 47 auctions and private sales, including notable results such as $450,000 for a work by Lee Ufan and $840,000 for a Damien Hirst painting.

“In 2025, we’re poised for accelerated transformation,” added Albert Neuendorf, Chief Strategy Officer. “The market downturn has been challenging but has instigated exciting developments in the industry that we are well positioned to capitalize on. Additionally, the applications of AI in the art market are promising.”

Artnet’s asset-light model, robust proprietary data assets, and loyal global user base continue to support a stable financial structure. The company realized $22.2 million in revenue and achieved $3.5 million in cost savings through ongoing restructuring efforts.

The management strongly supports the public takeover offer by Beowolff Capital and looks forward to strengthening the company’s long-term strategy through its planned delisting, driving further value for collectors, galleries, and investors worldwide.

For full financial results and strategic updates, the 2024 Annual Report is available at: https://www.artnet.com/investor-relations

Media Contact:

Sophie Neuendorf, Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@artnet.com