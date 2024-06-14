|
14.06.2024 07:45:11
EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE: Completion of stock split
|
EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action
ATOSS Software SE: Completion of stock split
Munich, June 14, 2024
All formal requirements of the stock split resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2024 have now been met and the timeline for implementation of this capital measure of ATOSS Software SE on the bank side is set.
Accordingly, shareholders of the company are entitled to new shares in ISIN DE0005104400 after the close on June 25, 2024 (record date) at a 1:1 ratio on the basis of their previous shareholding, i.e., each old share entitles the holder to one new share. By consequence, the total number of tradeable shares doubles with the goal to optimize liquidity in the ATOSS share. Shareholders‘ percentage share of ATOSS Software SE’s share capital, however, remains unchanged.
As all shares of ATOSS Software SE are held in a collective custody account, shareholders are not required to take any action in terms of their allocation of new shares. By dint of the law, the new shares will be admitted for trading in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-sector of the regulated market with further consequential obligations (Prime Standard) on June 21, 2024 (last day of trading) and included in the listing on June 24, 2024 (ex-date). The new shares will be allocated by the relevant custodian banks to entitled shareholders on June 27, 2024 (payment date) by crediting their securities accounts, taking open trades into consideration.
The share price is expected to adjust accordingly. The new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2024 and are listed under the same ISIN DE0005104400 as the old shares.
Upcoming dates:
ATOSS
ATOSS Software SE
14.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ATOSS Software SE
|Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
|81671 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@atoss.com
|Internet:
|www.atoss.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005104400
|WKN:
|510440
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1924905
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1924905 14.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ATOSS Software AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:45
|EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE: Completion of stock split (EQS Group)
|
07:45
|EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE: Vollzug des beschlossenen Aktiensplits (EQS Group)
|
13.06.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Donnerstagmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
13.06.24
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX beginnt Donnerstagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.06.24
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
10.06.24
|Verluste in Frankfurt: TecDAX fällt zum Ende des Montagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
|
10.06.24
|TecDAX-Papier ATOSS Software-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ATOSS Software von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu ATOSS Software AGmehr Analysen
|26.04.24
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.04.24
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.04.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.04.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.03.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.04.24
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.04.24
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.04.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.04.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.03.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.04.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.04.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.03.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.03.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.24
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.04.24
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.04.24
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.24
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|01.02.24
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|31.01.24
|ATOSS Software Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ATOSS Software AG
|232,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Märkte gespalten
An den Börsen in Fernost werden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.