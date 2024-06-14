EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE: Completion of stock split

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
ATOSS Software SE: Completion of stock split

Munich, June 14, 2024

All formal requirements of the stock split resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2024 have now been met and the timeline for implementation of this capital measure of ATOSS Software SE on the bank side is set.

Accordingly, shareholders of the company are entitled to new shares in ISIN DE0005104400 after the close on June 25, 2024 (record date) at a 1:1 ratio on the basis of their previous shareholding, i.e., each old share entitles the holder to one new share. By consequence, the total number of tradeable shares doubles with the goal to optimize liquidity in the ATOSS share. Shareholders‘ percentage share of ATOSS Software SE’s share capital, however, remains unchanged.

As all shares of ATOSS Software SE are held in a collective custody account, shareholders are not required to take any action in terms of their allocation of new shares. By dint of the law, the new shares will be admitted for trading in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-sector of the regulated market with further consequential obligations (Prime Standard) on June 21, 2024 (last day of trading) and included in the listing on June 24, 2024 (ex-date). The new shares will be allocated by the relevant custodian banks to entitled shareholders on June 27, 2024 (payment date) by crediting their securities accounts, taking open trades into consideration.

The share price is expected to adjust accordingly. The new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2024 and are listed under the same ISIN DE0005104400 as the old shares.

 

Upcoming dates:
July 24, 2024  Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements
August 12, 2024 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements
October 23, 2024 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

ATOSS
ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment, Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises, The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence, With around 15,600 customers in 50 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness, At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace, Customers include companies such as Barry Callebaut, C&A, City of Munich, Decathlon, Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa, OBI, Primark, Sixt and W,L, Gore & Associates, Further information: www.atoss.com

Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software SE
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com
Internet: www.atoss.com
ISIN: DE0005104400
WKN: 510440
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
