EQS-News: AUTODOC with ongoing growth in the first nine months

AUTODOC with ongoing growth in the first nine months



17.11.2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST

AUTODOC with ongoing growth in the first nine months Sales revenue rose by 17.0 percent to €1.33 billion between January and September 2025

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.3 percent to €120.5 million in the first nine months 2025

Sales revenue in the B2B segment more than doubled compared to the same period in 2024 - B2C with double-digit growth

Shaping the future: expanding the MARKETPLACE, rolling out AUTODOC PRO and enhancing logistics power Berlin, 17 November 2025 – Autodoc SE, Europe's leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, significantly increased its sales revenue and profit in the first nine months of 2025 despite a challenging economic and geopolitical environment. ‘The current business figures are proof of AUTODOC's operational strength and strategic excellence. Our stated goal is to further expand our leading position,’ says CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii. AUTODOC is also optimistic that it will be able to successfully continue on its current path for the rest of the year.

Between January and September 2025, revenue rose by 17.0% year-on-year to €1.3 billion (9M 2024: €1.1 billion). Of this, €1.2 billion (9M 2024: €1.1 billion/+12.6%) was attributable to the B2C segment which is a testament to

More orders, more active customers and higher shopping baskets

The number of orders rose from 16.0 million (LTM 2024) to 18.5 million in the last twelve months as of 30.09.2025. As of 30 September 2025, the number of active customers stood at 9.1 million – an increase of 1.0 million or 12.2% compared to the same period last year (30 September 2024: 8.1 million). The average order value increased from €91.7 (9M 2024) to €94.5 (9M 2025), a rise of 3.1%.

Significant increase in gross profit

Gross profit increased by 17.0% to €566.8 million (9M 2024: €484.4 million), keeping the gross profit margin stable at 42.5%. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.3% to €120.5 million (9M 2024: €111.3 million). At the EBITDA level, temporary margin effects from the expansion of the B2B business and strategic investments, such as the ramp-up of the Belgian warehouse, led to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.0% in the first nine months (9M 2024: 9.8%). Still, in the B2C segment, AUTODOC achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.4%. ‘The first nine months of 2025 demonstrate the robustness of our company. We are preparing for future growth with AUTODOC PRO, building our marketplace and further ramping up our warehouse in Belgium. This puts us in a strong position and allows us to maintain a healthy balance between financial solidity and strategic growth,’ says Lennart Schmidt, CFO of Autodoc SE.

This is reflected, among other things, in the development of liquidity. Free cash flow amounted to €91.7 million in the first nine months (9M 2024: €134.0 million). In Q2, we distributed a dividend of €59.5 million. Despite the high dividend distribution, cash and cash equivalents rose to €155.3 million as of 30 September 2025 (30 September 2024: €103.6 million). ‘We are in a position to finance our strategic initiatives entirely from our strong free cash flow while paying dividends to our shareholders,’ says Schmidt.

Marketplace, logistics capabilities and high-margin own brands

In addition to the online platform, logistics were enhanced with the opening of the new warehouse in Ghent, Belgium. ‘We are turning Belgium into a high-speed hub to reduce delivery times and maximise customer satisfaction,’ says the CEO. The location supports B2B expansion in France and driving growth in B2B business in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. The warehouse, which serves both the B2B and B2C sectors, is a highlight. Zadorojnii: ‘It optimises both channels simultaneously and takes customer satisfaction to a new level.’ In June, the new professional own brand goCORE, developed in collaboration with workshops, was launched. It delivers premium quality and enables repairs at fair market value. goCORE is the trusted tool for workshops and wholesalers – they can now scale their business even more profitably.

In the first nine months, AUTODOC underlined its strong position in the European market for car parts with further strategic measures. In February, AUTODOC MARKETPLACE was launched in France. ‘Our marketplace is influencing and accelerating the complete digitalisation of the automotive parts market in Europe,’ emphasises CEO Zadorojnii. Hand-picked third-party suppliers gain direct access to millions of customers. In the course of the year, the offering was expanded to the markets in Germany, Austria, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Benelux. ‘This consolidates our market position in the trade of car parts and accessories’, adds Zadorojnii.

The company is also pleased with the development of AUTODOC PRO, its business with independent workshops, wholesalers and professional users. In France, around 22,000 (as of 30 September 2025) workshops in 106 French regions have been connected to the platform since the launch of AUTODOC PRO in November 2022. AUTODOC PRO Germany, which started to add a field service team of service agents to its digital offering in Germany in March 2025, currently has more than 4,500 customers. Besides France and Germany, the partner programme for garages and workshops is now active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and Austria, with a total of more than 30,000 affiliated workshops.

Cautiously optimistic for 2025 as a whole

‘Despite the economic headwinds, the course of the year so far gives us confidence that we will achieve our goals for 2025 and beyond. AUTODOC is in a robust position and is consistently pushing ahead with all measures to ensure sustainable growth,’ says Zadorojnii. Sales revenue is expected to increase within the range of 14.0% to 19.0%, with the forecast pointing towards the midpoint of this range. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be within the expected range of 9.0% to 9.8%, trending towards the lower end. ‘Provided that the economic and geopolitical challenges do not intensify, we are sticking to our forecast for the full year: more revenue, more profit, more customers, more orders,’ says Schmidt.

9M 2024 9M 2025 ? Sales revenue 1,139.1 1,332.6 17.0% Gross profit 484.4 566.8 17.0% Adjusted EBITDA 111.3 120.5 8.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.8% 9.0% -0.7%pp Net profit 28.1 39.3 40.1% Free cashflow 134.0 91.7 -31.6% Cash and cash equivalents 103.6 155.3 49.8% Q3 2024 Q3 2025 ? Sales revenue 388.1 443.0 14.1% Gross profit 167.4 188.6 12.7% Adjusted EBITDA 39.4 39.6 0.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.1% 8.9% -1.2%pp Net profit 11.2 15.0 33.7%

About AUTODOC

AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting e-commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2024, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprises around 6.7 million SKUs from around 2,500 brand manufacturers - including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires, as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables - and has significantly increased over time. In 2024, AUTODOC generated Sales Revenue of €1.6 billion (2023: €1.3 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,000 people in 13 locations: Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom and Ukraine.



Press contact

Tina Rodriguez

Director of Communications

Tel.: +49 30 208476524

Mobile: +49 160 99051581

Email:

www.autodoc.group



Investor contact

Stefanie Steiner

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 30 208476524

Mobile: +49 151 55621476

Email:

https://ir.autodoc.group

