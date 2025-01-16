EQS-News: Avant Technologies and Ainnova Begin Implementing and Testing Advanced AI Algorithms for Early Detection of Additional Diseases

EQS-News: Avant Technologies Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Avant Technologies and Ainnova Begin Implementing and Testing Advanced AI Algorithms for Early Detection of Additional Diseases



16.01.2025 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LAS VEGAS - January 16, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), and its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Ainnova has started the process of implementing the 4 advanced AI-driven algorithms the company acquired last month into its state-of-the-art Vision AI platform.

During the implementation, Ainnova will configure the APIs within its platform, update the functionalities, and then test the new groundbreaking algorithms on a demo population group. The demo group will offer valuable feedback ahead of the Vision AI platform being introduced in several commercial pilot programs in Latin America with strategic partners in primary healthcare services across key markets in the region, including with two major pharmaceutical companies in Costa Rica and in Mexico, and in partnership with several pharmacy chains equipped with labs on site throughout Mexico.

The 4 algorithms include early detection for cardiovascular risk, prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and chronic kidney disease. Combined with Ainnova’s existing retinal disease detection tools, these new algorithms will be used with Ainnova’s Vision AI to detect the early markers of these diseases quickly and accurately by applying AI.

Ainnova’s Chief Executive Officer, Vinicio Vargas, said, “Patients with chronic conditions face a variety of complications. The ability to screen these individuals in basic health services or during routine primary care check-ups, using fast, non-invasive tests powered by AI, is transformative. Such technology enables highly accurate and timely detection of potential risks or issues, which ensures that patients are referred efficiently to the appropriate specialist. This approach has the potential to significantly enhance patient outcomes and streamline healthcare processes.”

The acquisition of an exclusive license to use 4 advanced algorithms in the Americas from one of Asia’s most respected and largest healthcare institutions, offers Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova, a robust platform for primary care providers to streamline early risk screening and improving patient care throughout the Americas. AAC expects to build on Ainnova’s regional expansion by securing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2025 to then introduce these solutions in the U.S. market.

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas. Founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce VisionAI - our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can also follow us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/avant-technologies-ai

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Avant Technologies Inc.

info@avanttechnologies.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Avant Technologies Inc