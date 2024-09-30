|
30.09.2024 19:00:08
EQS-News: Avemio AG publishes half-year report 2024
|
EQS-News: Avemio AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
Avemio AG publishes half-year report 2024
As of 30 June 2024, Avemio reported equity of around EUR 23.6 million (31 December 2023: EUR 26.3 million) and an equity ratio of around 44% (31 December 2023: EUR 53%). Cash and cash equivalents amount to EUR 2.8 million, giving Avemio a solid basis for future growth. The corporate strategy comprises organic growth in the core retail business, targeted acquisitions, particularly in the international arena, and the establishment of a media technology group through acquisitions, company start-ups, and in-house digital developments.
For the current financial year, Avemio AG confirms its expectations for a stabilization of sales and earnings development.
Avemio AG's half-year report 2024 is available on the company's website at: https://avemio.com/news/#finanzberichte (German language only).
Avemio AG is a media technology group with a focus on professional film and television technology. The trading group, which has been growing strongly for many years and has the highest turnover in the German-speaking B2B market with more than EUR 100 million, supplies content producers as a manufacturer-independent provider with products from all major manufacturers. This also includes consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production, and broadcast systems as well as the planning, creation and system integration of media technology workflows with its own software products and cloud offerings.
The share capital of Avemio AG is divided into 3,832,150 no-par bearer shares and listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.
At the beginning of the year 2023, the stock market listing took place as part of a reverse IPO. Here, after 30 years of existence, Teltec AG took over the shell company Palgon AG, which was listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, and changed its name to Avemio AG. The Company was promoted to the primary market and admitted to the Xetra trading platform.
Avemio AG is planning internationalization as part of a buy-and-build strategy with already identified target companies as well as the expansion of the high-margin software offering.
Lindsay Lorent
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
30.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avemio AG
|Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
|55252 Mainz-Kastel
|Germany
|Phone:
|06134 5844872
|E-mail:
|ir@avemio.com
|Internet:
|www.avemio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ1P6
|WKN:
|A2LQ1P
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1998937
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1998937 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avemio AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Avemio AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Avemio AG Inhaber-Akt
|8,30
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Sorgen drücken Marktstimmung: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Nikkei schließlich etwas höher - Goldene Woche in Shanghai läuft an
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt suchten die Anleger am Dienstag das Weite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fuhr Verluste ein. Die Wall Street schloss am zweiten Handelstag der Woche in der Verlustzone. Am Dienstag notierte der japanische Aktienmarkt im Plus.