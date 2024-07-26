EQS-News: Avemio AG strengthens buy-and-build strategy through acquisition of Corporate Finance Boutique

EQS-News: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Avemio AG strengthens buy-and-build strategy through acquisition of Corporate Finance Boutique



26.07.2024 / 14:04 CET/CEST

Frankfurt/Main, 26 July 2024 – Avemio AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ1P6, WKN A2LQ1P), a leading system supplier for hardware and software in the field of broadcast as well as professional media, audio and video solutions, via its subsidiary Teltec AG, is acquiring a majority stake in the LEA Group, consisting of L.E.A. Investment GmbH and its subsidiary Infinment GmbH, from Orbiton Holding GmbH, Lahr. Through the acquisition of the Corporate Finance Boutique, Avemio is strengthening its firepower in the implementation and financing of its buy-and-build strategy. The purchase price in the mid-single-digit million Euro range will not be paid in cash for the most part, but rather through the assumption of liabilities and will also be financed by a vendor loan.

The LEA Group is a consulting house specializing in Corporate Finance with a focus on execution-driven acquisition and growth financing and bundles comprehensive expertise in a wide range of financing products. Recently, the focus has been on acquisition and sales financing projects. The LEA Group also works with pension funds and insurance companies. Andreas Fischer will continue to lead the LEA Group as Managing Director.

As a result of the acquisition, the consolidated equity of Avemio Group will increase by around EUR 8.0 million. This includes EUR 5.0 million via a further silent participation of Beteiligungsgesellschaft Hessen mbH (BMH), which will inflow to Avemio AG in connection with the transaction. The State of Hesse has already held stakes in the Teltec Group for over 20 years via several investments.

Closing of the transaction is expected by 31 August 2024. Orbiton Holding GmbH has a put option on the sale of the remaining 20% of the shares in L.E.A. Investment GmbH to Teltec AG until 31 July 2029.



Ralf P. Pfeffer, CEO of Avemio AG, explained: “With Andreas Fischer, we are winning an experienced corporate finance expert who, with his extensive wealth of experience and his far-reaching network, is himself a profitable asset for our buy-and-build strategy. At the same time, the acquisition of the LEA Group will put the Avemio Group in a position to implement previously developed innovative forms of sales financing and thus tap into additional revenue streams.”



Andreas Fischer, Founder and Managing Director of LEA Group, added: “Avemio Group is at the beginning of an exciting development. I am very pleased to become part of the Avemio family with the LEA Group and to contribute to the optimal development of M&A activities and the buy-and-build strategy in the future.”



About Avemio AG

Avemio AG is a media technology group with a focus on professional film and television technology. The trading group, which has been growing strongly for many years and has the highest turnover in the German-speaking B2B market with more than EUR 100 million, supplies content producers as a manufacturer-independent provider with products from all major manufacturers. This also includes consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production, and broadcast systems as well as the planning, creation and system integration of media technology workflows with its own software products and cloud offerings.

The share capital of Avemio AG is divided into 3,832,150 no-par bearer shares and listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.

At the beginning of the year 2023, the stock market listing took place as part of a reverse IPO. Here, after 30 years of existence, Teltec AG took over the shell company Palgon AG, which was listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, and changed its name to Avemio AG. The Company was promoted to the primary market and admitted to the Xetra trading platform and relocated from Düsseldorf to Frankfurt.

Avemio AG is planning internationalization as part of a buy-and-build strategy with already identified target companies as well as the expansion of the high-margin software offering.



