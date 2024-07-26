|
26.07.2024 14:04:54
EQS-News: Avemio AG strengthens buy-and-build strategy through acquisition of Corporate Finance Boutique
|
EQS-News: Avemio AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Avemio AG strengthens buy-and-build strategy through acquisition of Corporate Finance Boutique
The LEA Group is a consulting house specializing in Corporate Finance with a focus on execution-driven acquisition and growth financing and bundles comprehensive expertise in a wide range of financing products. Recently, the focus has been on acquisition and sales financing projects. The LEA Group also works with pension funds and insurance companies. Andreas Fischer will continue to lead the LEA Group as Managing Director.
As a result of the acquisition, the consolidated equity of Avemio Group will increase by around EUR 8.0 million. This includes EUR 5.0 million via a further silent participation of Beteiligungsgesellschaft Hessen mbH (BMH), which will inflow to Avemio AG in connection with the transaction. The State of Hesse has already held stakes in the Teltec Group for over 20 years via several investments.
Closing of the transaction is expected by 31 August 2024. Orbiton Holding GmbH has a put option on the sale of the remaining 20% of the shares in L.E.A. Investment GmbH to Teltec AG until 31 July 2029.
Avemio AG is a media technology group with a focus on professional film and television technology. The trading group, which has been growing strongly for many years and has the highest turnover in the German-speaking B2B market with more than EUR 100 million, supplies content producers as a manufacturer-independent provider with products from all major manufacturers. This also includes consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production, and broadcast systems as well as the planning, creation and system integration of media technology workflows with its own software products and cloud offerings.
The share capital of Avemio AG is divided into 3,832,150 no-par bearer shares and listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.
At the beginning of the year 2023, the stock market listing took place as part of a reverse IPO. Here, after 30 years of existence, Teltec AG took over the shell company Palgon AG, which was listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, and changed its name to Avemio AG. The Company was promoted to the primary market and admitted to the Xetra trading platform and relocated from Düsseldorf to Frankfurt.
Avemio AG is planning internationalization as part of a buy-and-build strategy with already identified target companies as well as the expansion of the high-margin software offering.
Lindsay Lorent
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
26.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avemio AG
|Schaumainkai 91
|60596 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Phone:
|06134 5844872
|E-mail:
|ir@avemio.com
|Internet:
|www.avemio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ1P6
|WKN:
|A2LQ1P
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1954589
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1954589 26.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avemio AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Avemio AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Avemio AG Inhaber-Akt
|6,70
|0,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.