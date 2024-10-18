|
18.10.2024 14:17:28
EQS-News: Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours
|
EQS-News: Baader Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours
Baader Bank is expanding its trading services and extending the trading hours for over-the-counter trading in equities, funds, ETPs and bonds. Previously trading was possible from 08:00 to 22:00, while trading hours have now been extended by 1.5 hours from 07:30 to 23:00. The extended trading hours will apply to Baader Bank's OTC trading from 18 October 2024 as part of the Baader Trading service.
This move will allow Baader Bank to meet increasing securities trading demand from its cooperation partners, institutional clients and private clients, and consolidates its position in Germany as a market maker.
"The extended trading hours mark an important milestone for us as we seek to further optimise our trading offering under the Baader Trading brand. We are delighted that this change will provide both our cooperation partners and all private investors with improved access to securities trading", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank AG.
All cooperation partners of Baader Bank that access OTC trading via Baader Trading will be able to use the extended trading hours immediately. Baader Bank is launching the extension of trading hours for OTC trading with its cooperation partner Smartbroker+ first. Further online brokers, online banks and additional order flow providers will follow gradually.
Baader Bank has been synonymous with the highest levels of professionalism in securities trading for over 40 years. To continue offering a first-rate service in the future, we are subsuming our trading activities and services, i.e. stock market and OTC market making, brokerage and crypto trading, under the Baader Trading services.
For further information and media inquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Baader Bank AG
Next dates:
31/10/2024 Corporate News on the Nine-Month Results 2024
About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.
18.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1017
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|communications@baaderbank.de
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2011651
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2011651 18.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baader Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:17
|EQS-News: Baader Bank verlängert Handelszeiten im OTC-Handel (EQS Group)
|
14:17
|EQS-News: Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours (EQS Group)
|
02.10.24
|Baader Investment Conference mit neuem Rahmenprogramm (EQS Group)
|
02.10.24
|Baader Investment Conference presents new supporting programme (EQS Group)
|
19.09.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Die Baader Bank hebt Prognose für Gesamtjahr 2024 an (EQS Group)
|
19.09.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Baader Bank increases forecast for financial year 2024 (EQS Group)
|
13.09.24
|EQS-News: Baader Bank und finanzen.net zero verlängern Kooperationsvertrag (EQS Group)
|
11.09.24
|EQS-News: Baader Bank und Smartbroker+ festigen Kooperationspartnerschaft (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Baader Bank AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Baader Bank AG
|3,92
|-8,20%