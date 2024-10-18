18.10.2024 14:17:28

EQS-News: Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours

18.10.2024 / 14:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Bank extends OTC trading hours

Baader Bank is expanding its trading services and extending the trading hours for over-the-counter trading in equities, funds, ETPs and bonds. Previously trading was possible from 08:00 to 22:00, while trading hours have now been extended by 1.5 hours from 07:30 to 23:00. The extended trading hours will apply to Baader Bank's OTC trading from 18 October 2024 as part of the Baader Trading service.

This move will allow Baader Bank to meet increasing securities trading demand from its cooperation partners, institutional clients and private clients, and consolidates its position in Germany as a market maker.

"The extended trading hours mark an important milestone for us as we seek to further optimise our trading offering under the Baader Trading brand. We are delighted that this change will provide both our cooperation partners and all private investors with improved access to securities trading", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank AG.

All cooperation partners of Baader Bank that access OTC trading via Baader Trading will be able to use the extended trading hours immediately. Baader Bank is launching the extension of trading hours for OTC trading with its cooperation partner Smartbroker+ first. Further online brokers, online banks and additional order flow providers will follow gradually.

Baader Bank has been synonymous with the highest levels of professionalism in securities trading for over 40 years. To continue offering a first-rate service in the future, we are subsuming our trading activities and services, i.e. stock market and OTC market making, brokerage and crypto trading, under the Baader Trading services.

 

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication
T +49 89 5150 1044
marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
https://www.baaderbank.de

 

Next dates:

31/10/2024  Corporate News on the Nine-Month Results 2024
02/11/2024  Trading Day Hamburg (Börsentag)
25/11/2024  German Equity Forum 2024, Frankfurt

 

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

 

 

 

 

 

 


18.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1017
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2011651

 
End of News EQS News Service

2011651  18.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2011651&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baader Bank AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Baader Bank AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Baader Bank AG 3,92 -8,20% Baader Bank AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen