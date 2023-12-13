|
EQS-News: BAUER Group is operational again after cyber-attack
EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
Schrobenhausen – The cyber-attack on the BAUER Group took place at the end of October. As of this week, the company can now report that all essential core systems have been put back into operation.
"Our IT department has worked extremely hard over the last few weeks to get us back up and running," says Peter Hingott, CEO of BAUER AG. "As of this week, we are back online with our core systems and are now returning to our normal working day."
"We still have no indication of a data outflow from the company or of data being compromised," says Peter Hingott. "We are unable to provide any further details on the possible attackers or further details of the attack."
"I am delighted that we are able to work again," continued Peter Hingott. "We can now tackle the new year with full vigor."
Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de
