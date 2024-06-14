Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
EQS-News: beaconsmind Group expands in education sector with innovative media technologies

beaconsmind Group expands in education sector with innovative media technologies

14.06.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
  • Over 1.5 million Euro project volume for modernizing schools and universities
  • Expected revenue growth of over 500,000 Euro next year
  • Focus on hybrid learning and improving educational quality

Zurich, Switzerland – 14 June 2024 – beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, has equipped numerous educational institutions across Germany with modern media technologies in recent months. With a total project volume exceeding 1.5 million euros, the group has revolutionized learning environments and significantly enhanced educational quality using advanced audio, video, and network technologies.

By installing ceiling microphones, specialized camera systems, and powerful Wi-Fi hotspots, both on-site and remote students can seamlessly participate in classes. "We are proud to support educational institutions in modernizing their infrastructure and meeting the demands of the 21st century," says Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind. "Our solutions enable teachers and students to collaborate seamlessly and benefit from an improved learning environment, regardless of whether they attend in person or remotely."

beaconsmind Group expects revenue growth of over 500,000 euros in the education sector next year. The group plans to further expand its presence in this field and offer innovative technologies that shape the future of learning.

About beaconsmind Group

Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind Group is at the forefront of location-based marketing (LBM) software, WiFi infrastructure systems, and WiFi Guest Hotspots, catering to sectors such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. The subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, Location-Based Marketing, infrastructure, and Wi-Fi services for SaaS clients. Through intelligent, entirely cloud-based technologies, we deliver tangible added value to our clients, empowering their omnichannel strategies with enhanced success.

 

For more information, please visit http://www.beaconsmind.com

 

 

 

Contact Company
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, CEO
jonathansauppe@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 7373

 


