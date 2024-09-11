EQS-News: beaconsmind Group intensifies business relationship with leading European retailer

EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind Group intensifies business relationship with leading European retailer



11.09.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





beaconsmind Group intensifies business relationship with leading European retailer

Zürich, Schweiz – 11. September 2024 - beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, has expanded its collaboration with a leading European retailer. The beaconsmind software solution “Auto App Login” has now been successfully implemented in all of the company's approximately 940 stores in Germany and Europe. Auto App Login enables customers to automatically connect to the Wi-Fi as soon as they enter a store. This significantly improves the shopping experience. With Auto App Login, beaconsmind automatically links the company's own app to the Wi-Fi for customers, enabling a seamless shopping experience. This client is the first major retailer in Europe to launch this pioneering feature.

Prior to the introduction of Auto App Login, the client was already using beaconsmind's CloudWi-Fi, which enables centralized management of customer Wi-Fi across all locations. The new Auto App Login feature extends its capabilities by providing a seamless experience where customers do not have to log in to the Wi-Fi each time. This allows the retailer to offer customers an even smoother digital experience during their shopping trip. It also enables targeted and personalized digital communication with the customer at the PoS. The retailer's existing IT infrastructure is being expanded in a customer-oriented way with the implementation of the Auto App Login.

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of the beaconsmind Group: “We are delighted that we have been able to further expand our cooperation with a leading European retailer through the Auto App Login. The expansion of the collaboration is proof of our know-how and expertise in the field of innovative Wi-Fi infrastructure. With our products, we can provide companies with tailor-made smart solutions and thus significantly improve their digital services.”

About beaconsmind Group

The beaconsmind Group was founded in 2015 in Switzerland and is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves clients in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector, among others. The subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are renowned for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure, and Wi-Fi services for SaaS clients. Through intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the beaconsmind Group offers its clients tangible added value and success by enhancing their omnichannel strategies.

For more information, please visit http://www.beaconsmind.com