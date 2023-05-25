EQS-News: Bechtle AG: Bechtle Reports Higher Dividend and Expanded Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Bechtle AG: Bechtle Reports Higher Dividend and Expanded Supervisory Board



25.05.2023 / 14:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bechtle Reports Higher Dividend and Expanded Supervisory Board

General Meeting approves all agenda items

Dividend up 18.2 per cent to 0.65

Supervisory Board upsized from twelve to 16 members

Neckarsulm, 25 May 2023 After three virtual meetings, todays Annual General Meeting of Bechtle AG once again took place in person. Additionally, it was possible to watch the Annual General Meeting via live stream. The agenda included items such as the election of a new Supervisory Board and the adoption of the resolution on the dividend payment for the successful 2022 fiscal year. The General Meeting approved all agenda items.

This year, about 500 shareholders and 180 high-school students attended Bechtles Annual General Meeting at the Harmonie congress centre in Heilbronn, Germany.

Thirteenth Dividend Increase in a Row

In accordance with the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the General Meeting adopted a resolution to raise the dividend by 18.2 per cent to 0.65 per share. This was the 13th increase of the normal dividend in a row. Besides demonstrating the reliability of Bechtles dividend policy, the dividend payment ensures due participation of the shareholders in Bechtles business success, says Dr. Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG. Moreover, we consider the raise as a symbol of our sustainability and our confidence with regard to the continuation of the companys outstandingly successful performance.

All Election Proposals Accepted

The election of the Supervisory Board, which was scheduled to take place this year, was another important agenda item. On the shareholder side, the General Meeting re-elected all previous six members. Klaus Straub, businessman and former CIO of BMW AG, and Elmar König, former Executive Vice President of Bechtle AG, were newly elected. The election of the eight employee representatives had already taken place in March 2023. The Supervisory Board had to be expanded because the number of employees in Germany exceeded 10,000. According to the German Co-determination Act and the Stock Corporation Act, this necessitates the expansion of the Supervisory Board from the previous number of 12 to 16.

All election results, a recording of the speech of the Chairman of the Executive Board, the CVs of the members of the Supervisory Board and further information on the Annual General Meeting will be available at bechtle.com/hv2023 as of May, 26.

***

Members of the newly elected Supervisory Board:

Shareholder side Employee side Kurt Dobitsch Julia Böttcher (newly elected) Dr. Lars Grünert Christian Deppisch (newly elected) Prof. Dr. Thomas Hess Uli Drautz Elmar König (newly elected) Daniela Eberle Elke Reichart Christine Muhr (newly elected) Sandra Stegmann Julia Randelshofer (newly elected) Klaus Straub (newly elected) Anton Samija Klaus Winkler Michael Unser

About Bechtle:

Bechtle has more than 85 IT system houses that enable the company to be close to its customers. With IT E-Commerce companies in 14 countries, Bechtle is one of Europes leading IT enterprises. Moreover, Bechtle boasts a worldwide network of partners that caters to the needs of customers that operate around the globe. Founded in 1983, the Bechtle Group is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, and currently has more than 14,000 employees. We accompany our 70,000+ customers from the fields of industry and trade, the public sector and the financial market on their digital transformation journey and offer a comprehensive, cross-vendor portfolio of IT infrastructure and IT operation solutions. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDax indexes. In 2022, its revenue amounted to 6.03 billion. For more information, see bechtle.com.

Contact