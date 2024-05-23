EQS-News: Berlin, Prague, Berlin: SYNBIOTIC and CEO Daniel Kruse on roadshow

EQS-News: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Berlin, Prague, Berlin: SYNBIOTIC and CEO Daniel Kruse on roadshow



23.05.2024

The leading European industrial hemp and cannabis group SYNBIOTIC is increasing its public presence. "We want to be even more visible and approachable in the professional world and for our investors," explains Daniel Kruse, CEO of SYNBIOTIC. "The aim is to position the enormous potential of hemp in the centre of society. It's time to end the demonisation of cannabis."



The end of the "noise clause"



Cem Özdemir, Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture, announced an important step in this direction in a virtually historic speech at the Parliamentary Evening of the Cannabis Industry on 14 May 2024 in Berlin, in the presence of Daniel Kruse. Özdemir wants to ensure that the so-called "intoxication clause" is removed. This special German rule currently means that even very low concentrations of THC in industrial hemp can lead to criminal liability, raids and business closures. According to Özdemir, the current reluctance to address the issue is "almost like giving bakeries or even the entire bakery trade a wide berth just because they sell poppy seed cake." "The cancellation of the 'intoxication clause' would be an initial spark for industrial hemp in Germany. Sales would suddenly multiply!" predicts Kruse.



EIHA - Let's Talk Hemp



SYNBIOTIC is taking part in the 21st conference of the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) in Prague. On 6 and 7 June 2024, the European Who's Who of industrial hemp will meet in the Czech capital. Daniel Kruse will open the conference at the renowned Prague Congress Centre as President of EIHA and, as CEO of SYNBIOTIC, has been invited to take his place on the podium as a speaker. His topics will focus on the (new) legal framework for industrial hemp in Germany and the global market potential for hemp foods. SYNBIOTIC is also the main sponsor of the Expo taking place at the same time and will be represented with an exhibition stand.



Mary Jane - Expo, conference and festival



From Prague, it's straight back to Berlin. From 14 to 16 June 2024, SYNBIOTIC will be presenting itself as a leading European industrial hemp and cannabis company group at Mary Jane, Germany's most significant cannabis expo. SYNBIOTIC will be exhibiting here for the first time together with Bushdoctor - a subsidiary of the SYNBIOTIC Group since December 2023. Stands B25 and B26, each measuring 36 m², are independent but directly connected to each other. The SYNBIOTIC team will be on site with eight employees and will be available to answer questions from investors, consumers and interested parties. Bushdoctor will offer its complete sales programme on site in Berlin - from seeds and hemp plants for cultivation to CBD products and smoking accessories. Customers can buy directly or via discounted online orders at the trade fair.



Daniel Kruse, CEO of SYNBIOTIC, will be taking part in two panel discussions at the Mary Jane conference. On Friday, 14 June 2024 on the topic "Is it worth growing hemp now? The Need for an Industrial Hemp Law" and on Saturday, 15 June 2024 on "Global Industrial Networking - How Can We Accelerate a Long-Term Change in Strategy?"



Publisher

SYNBIOTIC SE

Daniel Kruse, CEO

Münsterstrasse 336

40470 Düsseldorf

Germany



Media contact

Rüdiger Tillmann

SYNBIOTIC

Public Relations Manager

E-mail ruediger.tillmann@synbiotic.com

Mobile +49 170 9651451

c/o JOLE.group



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a listed group of companies in the hemp and cannabis sector and pursues a buy and build investment strategy focussed on the EU. The group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to the shelf. The core businesses of the vertically integrated company are research and development, production and commercialisation of hemp, CBD and cannabis products. SYNBIOTIC has a clear strategy to further expand along the value chains of its business areas - hemp and CBD, medical cannabis and consumer cannabis.

