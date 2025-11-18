EQS-News: SYNBIOTIC strengthens its presence at international events and monitors advances in cannabis research

EQS-News: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

SYNBIOTIC strengthens its presence at international events and monitors advances in cannabis research



The European medical cannabis and industrial hemp group SYNBIOTIC SE (ISIN DE000A3E5A59 | WKN A3E5A5) is entering the final stretch of the year with strategic initiatives: The Group has already participated in the international Talman House Roadshow in London and will be represented at the Equity Capital Forum in Frankfurt. At the same time, SYNBIOTIC points to current scientific findings on the so-called entourage effect and emphasizes the importance of natural full-spectrum approaches to CBD products.



SYNBIOTIC at the Talman House Event 2025 in London



As part of its ongoing capital market activities, SYNBIOTIC presented itself on 10 November 2025 as a sponsor and participant at the Talman House Event in London. The renowned industry meeting brings together leading players from the cannabis, healthcare and investment sectors to discuss the future of sustainable and innovative markets. SYNBIOTIC used the event to deepen its exchange with international investors and partner companies and to provide insights into the current development of the Group.

“Talman House is an excellent platform to bridge innovative European cannabis companies with international capital providers. For SYNBIOTIC, it is a valuable opportunity to strengthen our network and further expand the Group’s visibility,” said Daniel Kruse, Managing Director of SYNBIOTIC.

The event also served to continue close collaboration with the intercontinental network – including Hyde Advisory, Bob Hoban, Global Cannabis Network Collective and Golden Eagle Partners.



German Equity Capital Forum 2025



SYNBIOTIC will also be represented at the Equity Capital Forum 2025 from 24 to 26 November in Frankfurt. The aim is to demonstrate to institutional investors the positive development of a sector positioned in the areas of “Health Care,” “Food & Beverage,” and “Consumer Goods,” and to present the Group’s strategic developments.



Research confirms potential of the entourage effect – SYNBIOTIC focuses on full-spectrum approaches



Recent research findings once again highlight the significance of the so-called entourage effect in cannabis products. As reported by the “Pharmazeutische Zeitung” in its 23 October 2025 issue, the interplay of numerous cannabinoids and terpenes decisively influences the effect profile of cannabis. Researchers at the University of Bern show that full-spectrum extracts can have a different, in some cases enhanced, effect compared to isolated individual substances.

This confirms SYNBIOTIC’s strategy of utilizing its in-house capabilities for the development and production of full-spectrum cannabis extracts within the Group. These extracts offer enormous potential for future medical applications and new product forms – far beyond today’s use of cannabis flowers. This also applies to full-spectrum CBD products. Beyond the approval of CBD isolate products, SYNBIOTIC will continue to advocate for clear regulatory frameworks in the EFSA Novel Food process.

Joscha Krauß, Managing Director of MH medical hemp: “The entourage effect illustrates that nature provides complex mechanisms of action. It is precisely this interplay that defines high-quality CBD products and demonstrates why objective evaluation and research are so important.” MH medical hemp is a subsidiary of the SYNBIOTIC Group.



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a listed group of companies in the medical cannabis and industrial hemp sector with a buy-and-build investment strategy focussed on Europe. The Group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to shelf. The subsidiaries' core businesses are research and development, production and the commercialisation of medical cannabis, industrial hemp and CBD products.

SYNBIOTIC is pursuing a clear pan-European strategy of further expanding its business areas in order to cover the relevant growth markets while minimising risks and increasing opportunities for investors through diversification.

