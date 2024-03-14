EQS-News: Beverages made from vine leaves: Sustainable drinking pleasure based on agricultural side streams

EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Sustainability

Beverages made from vine leaves: Sustainable drinking pleasure based on agricultural side streams



BRAIN Biotech, Tropical Viticulture Consultants, Zukunftsweine and Provadis Hochschule jointly develop sustainable, non-alcoholic beverages from agricultural side streams

Consortium reaps benefits of new grape varieties adapted to climate change

Life cycle analysis and technical-economic analysis accompany different process variants

Zwingenberg, Mainz, Frankfurt, Friedrichsdorf (Germany), 14 March 2024 – At the beginning of the year, a multidisciplinary German consortium of biotechnologists, oenologists, winemakers and sustainability experts started work on an innovation project funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF): The "SusBev" (for "Sustainable Beverages") project is a sub-project of the “Bioeconomy Innovation Space in Metropolitan Regions” (BioBall) - and thus one of four initiatives in the focus of the BMBF's National Research Strategy Bioeconomy 2030.

The aim of the “SusBev” project is to use and ferment agricultural residues and side streams from viticulture and other regional agricultural processes to produce healthy and tasty beverages and food.

Harnessing flavors from vine leaves

In their first project, the researchers are working with wine experts to use the leaves of new grape varieties adapted to climate change to make wine-like drinks. The vine leaves and shoots of these varieties, which have not yet been used as a raw material, are suitable because they have an attractive, varietal flavor (like the berries from which wine is made). In addition, their resistance to fungal attack means that the plants require less pesticide treatment, making them safe for consumption.

BRAIN Biotech AG, Tropical Viticulture Consultants (TVC), Zukunftsweine GmbH (ZW) and Provadis Hochschule are participating in the SusBev project. In particular, TVC provides expertise in the selection, harvesting and processing of suitable side streams. BRAIN Biotech is responsible for the selection and optimization of suitable microorganisms (starter cultures) as well as the basic establishment of the bioprocess on a laboratory scale. ZW and TVC transfer the laboratory results and test them in the winery. ZW will also support product development from a market perspective and develop a product brand profile. Provadis University of Applied Sciences will conduct a life cycle analysis to assess the environmental impact and a technical and economic analysis for the different process variants.

BMBF is funding the project „Innovationsraum: BioBall – SusBev – nachhaltige Getränke und Lebensmittel auf Basis landwirtschaftlicher Seitenströme“ (funding code: 031B1476A) on a pro rata basis for the benefit of the funding recipients over a period of two years. The grantees will invest their own funds in the amount of the grant to successfully achieve the project objectives – starter cultures, production processes and prototypes.

About BRAIN Biotech

BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of bio-based products and solutions such as enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains, natural compounds and biotechnological solutions for more sustainable industrial processes. The company focuses on the fields of nutrition, health and environment.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group. The Group's business activities are divided into three segments: The BioProducts segment comprises the product business with specialty enzymes and other proteins, for which the Group operates fermentation facilities in the United Kingdom and production facilities in continental Europe and the United States. The BioScience segment offers research-intensive custom solutions based on enzyme technology, strain development, bioprocess development and natural product screening. The BioIncubator segment conducts its own R&D projects or those initiated with partners with high value-added potential. A particularly promising incubator project is the development of the Company's own CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform, which is currently being established and expanded by Akribion Genomics (in foundation planning).

Through its own R&D activities, BRAIN Biotech Group is continuously expanding its product portfolio in the field of specialty enzymes and small molecules. The latter are the starting point for screenings, e.g. for novel drug candidates for pharmaceutical applications.

BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (ticker symbol: BNN; securities identification number: ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs approximately 330 people and generated revenues of EUR 55.3 million in the fiscal year 2022/23.

For more information, please visit: https://www.brain-biotech.com, LinkedIn, Threads and YouTube.

