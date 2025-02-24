EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback



24.02.2025 / 16:31 CET/CEST

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 5. Interim Reporting

In the time period from February 17, 2025 until and including February 21, 2025, a number of 26,825 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 17 February 2025 4,684 53.7089 18 February 2025 5,002 55.5951 19 February 2025 5,524 55.9363 20 February 2025 5,783 54.8870 21 February 2025 5,832 54.0914

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE (http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including February 21, 2025, amounts to 102,345 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.