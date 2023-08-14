EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2023 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share resolved again

EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2023 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share resolved again

Herford, August 14, 2023 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2023 last Friday. The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions on the agenda with large majorities. A total of 32.75% of the share capital was present at the Annual General Meeting.

In his speech, the Management Board looked back on the challenging financial year 2022, which was characterized by recession concerns in the economy and the negative market sentiment against all assets from equities to bonds as well as precious metals and cryptocurrencies triggered by the massive increase in interest rates of the global central banks. In this environment, Bitcoin Group SE had to record a decline in trading activity on the cryptocurrency platform Bitcoin.de and therefore also in earnings. With an EBITDA of EUR 1.4 million, Bitcoin Group SE nevertheless closed also the financial year 2022 with a positive operating result. Shareholders will benefit from the business development again in the form of a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share (previous year: EUR 0.10).

"We are solidly financed, on the one hand, to continue to pursue our growth strategy flexibly and from our own resources, and on the other hand to allow our shareholders to participate in the profits of our Company in the form of a stable dividend at the level of the previous year. Although the year 2022 was demanding, we have mastered the challenges and look to the future with strength and optimism. We are only in the early stages of the crypto evolution and are confident that we, as Bitcoin Group, have by no means exhausted the existing potential," said Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.

The voting results are available on the Bitcoin Group SE website at bitcoingroup.com in the Annual General Meeting section.

About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com.



About Bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 registered users, is also one of Europes largest crypto marketplaces. After more than 10 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and so far only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have customer balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing firm (current audit as of November 22, 2022). The unique express trading allows trading to take place as quickly as on an exchange. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euros on Bitcoin.de.



Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Marco Bodewein

Luisenstr. 4

32052 Herford

E-Mail: ir2023@bitcoingroup.com

Phone: +49.5221.69435.20

Fax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49.89.1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de