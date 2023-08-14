|
14.08.2023 12:25:05
EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2023 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share resolved again
|
EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2023 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share resolved again
Herford, August 14, 2023 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2023 last Friday. The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions on the agenda with large majorities. A total of 32.75% of the share capital was present at the Annual General Meeting.
In his speech, the Management Board looked back on the challenging financial year 2022, which was characterized by recession concerns in the economy and the negative market sentiment against all assets from equities to bonds as well as precious metals and cryptocurrencies triggered by the massive increase in interest rates of the global central banks. In this environment, Bitcoin Group SE had to record a decline in trading activity on the cryptocurrency platform Bitcoin.de and therefore also in earnings. With an EBITDA of EUR 1.4 million, Bitcoin Group SE nevertheless closed also the financial year 2022 with a positive operating result. Shareholders will benefit from the business development again in the form of a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share (previous year: EUR 0.10).
"We are solidly financed, on the one hand, to continue to pursue our growth strategy flexibly and from our own resources, and on the other hand to allow our shareholders to participate in the profits of our Company in the form of a stable dividend at the level of the previous year. Although the year 2022 was demanding, we have mastered the challenges and look to the future with strength and optimism. We are only in the early stages of the crypto evolution and are confident that we, as Bitcoin Group, have by no means exhausted the existing potential," said Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.
The voting results are available on the Bitcoin Group SE website at bitcoingroup.com in the Annual General Meeting section.
About Bitcoin Group SE:
Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
14.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Nordstrasse 14
|32051 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2022@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1703095
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1703095 14.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bitcoin Group SEmehr Nachrichten
|
12:25
|EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE führt Hauptversammlung 2023 durch erneut Dividende von EUR 0,10 je Aktie beschlossen (EQS Group)
|
12:25
|EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2023 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share resolved again (EQS Group)
|
26.06.23
|EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE publishes its annual report 2022 (EQS Group)
|
26.06.23
|EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE legt Geschäftsbericht 2022 vor (EQS Group)
|
08.05.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE tritt vom Erwerb des Bankhaus von der Heydt zurück (EQS Group)
|
08.05.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE withdraws from acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt (EQS Group)
|
15.02.23
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,4% auf 15.564 Pkt - Bitcoin Group gesucht (Dow Jones)
|
13.12.22
|EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE plant Übernahme des Bankhaus von der Heydt (EQS Group)