EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH) Engages Veteran Investment Banker Wellfleet Investments LLC to Lead Capital Raise Strategy

EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH) Engages Veteran Investment Banker Wellfleet Investments LLC to Lead Capital Raise Strategy



21.08.2025 / 13:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CRESTVIEW, FL - August 21, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), a physician-led turnaround public company doing business as EVERMIND Holdings, Inc., today announced that it has engaged Wellfleet Investments LLC, a veteran investment banking firm established in New York in 1998, to support its strategic capital formation efforts.

Wellfleet Investments LLC (“Wellfleet”) is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC# 8-36769 / CRD# 18488) and is a member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org). The firm specializes in structuring and placing financings for private and public companies, with deep relationships spanning family offices and institutional investors. Additional information about Wellfleet and its registered principals and personnel can be found at (finra.brokercheck.com) and (www.wellfleetinvestments.com).

Two-Phase Capital Raise Plan

The Company intends to execute its capital strategy in two phases:

Phase I (Seed Raise – $150,000): Proceeds will fund legal and compliance review, modernization of the Company’s Charter and Bylaws, governance enhancements, the formation of EVERMIND Labs, and the finalization of the acquisition of ERApeutics (d/b/a EVERMIND™ Beverage). Additional proceeds will support PCAOB audit preparation, OTCQB uplisting readiness, and expanded investor relations.

Proceeds will fund legal and compliance review, modernization of the Company’s Charter and Bylaws, governance enhancements, the formation of EVERMIND Labs, and the finalization of the acquisition of ERApeutics (d/b/a EVERMIND™ Beverage). Additional proceeds will support PCAOB audit preparation, OTCQB uplisting readiness, and expanded investor relations. Phase II (Institutional Raise – $1.5M to $2M): Upon successful completion of Phase I and advancement to OTCQB, the Company plans to work with Wellfleet to conduct a seven-figure raise. Proceeds will be used to vend in additional accretive assets, transition these assets into value-producing operations, and further scale the platform.

“We are building something rare in the OTC markets - a compliant, methodical turnaround with real institutional alignment,” said Dr. Jordan P. Balencic, CEO of BFCH. “Securing a FINRA-registered investment banker at this stage is uncommon. It validates the path we’ve set: seed capital to reset the foundation, then a seven-figure raise at OTCQB to scale assets into value production. This is how disciplined companies create asymmetric returns for their shareholders.”

Jeffrey Bega, CEO and Managing Partner of Wellfleet Investments LLC, added: “BFCH is executing the type of governance reset, audit readiness, and asset strategy that smart capital looks for. Our role is to help connect that disciplined plan with family offices and institutional investors who value early-stage structured turnarounds. We look forward to supporting Dr. Balencic and his team as they build shareholder value.”

In parallel with these steps, BFCH has recently amended its Q2 Report (view here) and amended its 2024 Management Certification (view here) on OTC Markets to ensure filings reflect current management, capitalization, and strategic direction.

About Wellfleet Investments LLC

Wellfleet Investments LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the SEC (SEC# 8-36769 / CRD# 18488), and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Established in New York in 1998, Wellfleet provides investment banking and managed account referral services to issuers, family offices, and high-net-worth investors. Its investor relationships include family offices with more than $22 billion in current and prior investments, as well as connections with leading global asset managers.

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH)

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as EVERMIND Holdings, Inc., is a Wyoming-based public company executing a disciplined turnaround and repositioning toward cognitive health, functional wellness, and performance-driven innovation. Through governance reform, accretive acquisitions, and compliance-focused capital formation, BFCH is building a foundation for growth and uplisting.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, planned acquisitions, and anticipated timelines. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the proposed acquisition may not close as expected, delays in integration, capital constraints, and changes in market or regulatory conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Jordan P. Balencic, D.O.

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jbalencic@thinkevermind.com

Phone: (813) 693-1377

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.