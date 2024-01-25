|
EQS-News: BitFrontier Reduces Authorized Shares by 29.6%
SAN JOSE, CA - (NewMediaWire) - January 25, 2024 - BitFrontier Capital Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: BFCH), a leading provider of crypto mining hardware and hosting centers, today announced an amendment to our Common Stock to reduce the number of Authorized Shares by 29.6%, to 700M!
The number of Authorized shares of BFCH has been reduced from 995M to 700M, a reduction of 29.6%. This common stock amendment has been filed with the Secretary of State of Wyoming.
“As we move forward with our audit process, I wanted to impress upon the investment community that we are in this for the long haul and on the fast track to uplist BFCH to the OTCQB. We’re doing this by cleaning our books, removing the threat of potential dilution and building credibility. This comes on the heels of our January 11th announcement, when we announced the removal of 100% of convertible notes. Today our board has decided to reduce the unnecessary number of authorized shares in an effort to boost investor confidence and clear the way for growth. We’re ready to uplist. Join us.” - Andrew Gilton, BFCH CEO.
Video Release https://youtu.be/XYq895NTcSw
About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of Crypto Mining Hardware and Hosting Centers. Consisting of ASIC Miners US, Inc. and Liquid Immersion Worldwide, Inc., BitFrontier is a one stop shop for purchasing the very latest mining equipment and strategically located hosting centers throughout the US.
